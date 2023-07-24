Abbas Meets Resident Doctors Over Looming Strike

Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives on Monday meet with the representatives of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) over a planned nationwide strike.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting which took place at the National Assembly complex saw the presence of Nnamdi Ndi-Ezuma, the first Vice-President of NARD, and Okokon Udo, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Special Duties.

The purpose of the conference is to discuss and resolve the impending walkout of resident doctors that has been sparked by their demands.

Some of the requests include the quick building of hospital infrastructure, the large hiring of clinical staff, and the allocation of at least 15% of budgeted resources to health.

In addition, the consolidated medical salary structure (CONMESS) will be immediately increased by 200% of doctors’ gross salaries, and the medical residency training fund (MRTF) for 2023 will be paid immediately.