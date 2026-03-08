Abbas Loses Deputy Chief Of Staff, Chamberlain

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed profound shock over the passing of his Deputy Chief of Staff (Legislative), Dr. Dunkwu Chamberlain Nnamdi.

Dr. Chamberlain, who hailed from the Uteh Okpu community in the Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State, was also the President of the Nigerian Aquatics Federation (NAqF).

He would have turned 55 years old on March 21.

Abbas, who was visibly shocked, described Dr. Chamberlain’s passing as devastating, noting that it is “one death too many.”

In a press statement issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, the Speaker said he was “deeply saddened that Dr. Chamberlain died while actively serving his fatherland.”

“It is with a heavy heart that I mourn the passing of my Deputy Chief of Staff (Legislative), Dr. Dunkwu Chamberlain Nnamdi, who died in the early hours of Saturday, March 7, 2026.

“Dr. Chamberlain was not just my Deputy Chief of Staff; he was a dependable and committed ally who served diligently until his last breath. Chamberlain was full of life just a few hours before his passing when he joined me and my colleagues at the breaking of fast on Friday evening.

“This is indeed a moment of grief for me, my colleagues, his family, and the staff in my office as we mourn the death of this wonderful human being. This is one death too many. But we find solace in the fact that Dr. Chamberlain lived a life of service to humanity and his country.

“He leaves behind a legacy of selflessness, dedication, sacrifice, and a strong sense of responsibility. We will miss him dearly. My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this trying moment. I pray to the Almighty God to accept his soul,” the Speaker said.

Speaker Abbas, who visited the family of the late Deputy Chief of Staff to commiserate with the widow and children, said: “Whatever has a beginning must have an end. Please take heart. It is really shocking, but we cannot question God. He lived a life full of service to humanity.”

The Speaker also prayed to God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Dr. Chamberlain was appointed Deputy Chief of Staff (Legislative) to the Speaker on June 26, 2023, after serving as Special Adviser on Members’ Affairs to the Speaker of the 9th Assembly and Chief of Staff to the current Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

“He was a loyal and committed member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“He was also an astute sports administrator. Dr. Chamberlain was a Knight of the Anglican Communion, Nigeria, Asaba Diocese,” the statement added.