Abbas Loses Brother, Aminu Pate

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has lost his elder brother, the Wamban Dawakin Zazzau, Alhaji Aminu Pate.

Alhaji Aminu Pate died late Wednesday night and was buried in Zaria on Thursday afternoon according to Islamic rites after the funeral prayer, conducted at the Emir’s Palace in Zaria.

The late Alhaji Aminu Pate was the father of the Speaker’s Personal Assistant, Yahaya Aminu Pate.

A statement issued by the Media and Publicity Office, Zazzau Emirate, on Thursday morning announced the death. It partly read, “With profound sadness and total submission to the will of Allah SWT, Zazzau Emirate announces the passing of Wamban Dawakin Zazzau Alhaji Aminu Pate. He passed away at Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Shika, Zaria, last night after a period of illness.

“The late Alhaji Aminu Pate was a retired director with the Kaduna State Ministry of Local Government, having served in various local governments across the state. He is survived by his wives, children, and grandchildren.”

Speaker Abbas, in his condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, described the late Alhaji Aminu Pate as a dependable brother, a dedicated father, a generous human being, and a devout Muslim, who gave his life to his family, community, and humanity as a whole.

While recalling Alhaji Aminu Pate’s efforts to unite the family, the Speaker said his brother was widely respected as a community and religious leader.

Abbas said the late Wamban Dawakin Zazzau was an epitome of selflessness, kindness, honesty, integrity, and an inspiration to the upcoming generation.

The speaker, who condoled his nephew and PA, Yahaya, and his siblings for losing their father, said Alhaji Aminu Pate would be sorely missed, as his death has left a huge vacuum in the royal family in the Zazzau Emirate.

The speaker prayed to Allah (SWT) to forgive and grant Alhaji Aminu Pate, the late Wamban Dawakin Zazzau, Jannatul Firdaus.