Abbas Leads Walk Against Gender-Based Violence

Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives on Monday led a symbolic march against Gender-Based Violence to mark this year’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

The event, which drew hundreds of participants, including lawmakers and members of the public, began at the National Assembly and concluded at the Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja.

In his address, Speaker Abbas emphasized that the march reflects the National Assembly’s commitment to tackling gender-based violence, safeguarding vulnerable populations, and ensuring perpetrators are held accountable.

He reiterated the importance of collaborative efforts to address the widespread issue and protect the rights of women and girls across the country.

The march ended with the submission of a petition by the House of Representatives to the Inspector General of Police.

The petition reflects the urgent need for decisive action by law enforcement agencies to curb the rising cases of gender-based violence and strengthen mechanisms for justice and support for victims.

This initiative reveals the government’s dedication to addressing gender-based violence and aligns with global efforts to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls.

