Abbas Leads Negotiation As Reps Move To Avert ASUU Strike

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, will lead a delegation of the lower chamber to intervene in the ongoing face-off between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

This followed a resolution of the House at Tuesday’s plenary after adopting a motion sponsored by Sesi Oluwaseun Whingan.

Speaker Abbas is to lead the House Committees on University Education and Labour, Employment and Productivity to immediately engage both parties and facilitate a mutually acceptable and lasting resolution to the dispute.

In its resolution, the House urged both the Federal Government and ASUU to exercise restraint, embrace dialogue, and prioritise the interests of students and national development above all other considerations.

The lawmakers also called on the Federal Government to establish a permanent joint consultative platform with recognised university unions to ensure continuous engagement and prevent future industrial actions.

Additionally, the Committee on Legislative Compliance was mandated to monitor and report progress on the mediation efforts within one week.

Leading debate on the motion, Hon. Whingan expressed concern over ASUU’s recent declaration of a two-week warning strike over unresolved issues relating to the implementation of prior agreements with the Federal Government, particularly on revitalisation funding, earned academic allowances, salary structure, and university autonomy.

He noted that although ASUU described the strike as a warning, similar actions in the past had often escalated into prolonged shutdowns, disrupting academic calendars, derailing research, and deepening frustration among students, parents, and lecturers.

According to him, “The Nigerian university system remains central to national development, innovation, and human capital growth. Any disruption in its operations weakens the country’s economic competitiveness, scientific advancement, and youth productivity.”

He further recalled that education, as recognised under Section 18 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), is a fundamental driver of social and technological progress, adding that both the government and university unions have a collective duty to safeguard its continuity and quality.

Whingan lamented that the recurrence of strikes in the tertiary education sector has led to student dropouts, brain drain, and loss of public confidence, thereby threatening national stability and the realisation of Nigeria’s long-term development goals.

He stressed that the lingering impasse between ASUU and the Federal Government requires renewed dialogue anchored on mutual respect, transparency, and good faith, with the legislature serving as a neutral facilitator in the interest of students and the nation.

The motion was unanimously adopted by the House.