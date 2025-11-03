Abbas Leads House Delegation To 8th China Int’l Import Expo

…To Meet China’s Premier Li Qiang

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, is currently leading a high-level delegation of the House to the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) scheduled to hold in Shanghai on Wednesday, 5th November 2025.

A statement from Abbas’ Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, said the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria had extended an invitation to the speaker to attend the 8th CIIE.

Accepting the invitation, Speaker Abbas expressed his deep gratitude to the Government and people of China for the sustained friendship and strategic partnership that continues to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

The delegation, which has already arrived in China, will participate in the opening ceremony of the 8th CIIE, where Speaker Abbas will deliver a 5-minute goodwill message.

Thereafter, the speaker will hold a bilateral meeting with the Premier of the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency Li Qiang, where he is expected to highlight key areas of collaboration between Nigeria and China, including parliamentary cooperation.

Abbas will also lead the delegation to a series of engagements, including participation at the China–Africa Economic and Cultural Forum, and a meeting with the Governor and Party Secretary of Zhejiang Province in Hangzhou on 6th November, as well as a visit to the corporate headquarters of key Chinese companies.

On the delegation are the House Leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere; Deputy Minority Whip, Hon. George Ozodinobi; Hon. Auwalu Gwalabe; Hon. Muktar Umar; Hon. Babajimi Benson; Hon. Bello Isa Ambarura; Hon. Jaafar Yakubu and Hon. Ahmed D. Safana.

The Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Prof. Jake Dan-Azumi, the Special Assistant to the Speaker on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs, Barr. Chimdi Neliaku, and the Chief Protocol Officer to the Speaker, Musa Hussein, are also part of the delegation.

The delegation is expected to depart China for Nigeria on 8th November 2025.