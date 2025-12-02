Abbas Leads House Delegation On Condolence Visit To Bauchi’s Family

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday led a delegation of lawmakers on a condolence visit to the family of the late Islamic scholar and leader of the Tijjaniya sect, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, who died on Thursday, November 27.

According to a statement issued by the Speaker’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, the delegation was received by members of the Sheikh’s family, including his children and followers.

The delegation included Chief Whip, Usman Bello Kumo; Deputy Minority Leader, Aliyu Sani Madaki; Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Abubakar Kabir Bichi; Chairman, Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) and Leader of the Northern Caucus, Alhassan Ado Doguwa; Chairman, House Committee on Ports and Harbours, Nnolim Nnaji; Baffa Misau; and Hon. Aliyu Aminu Garu.

They were received at the Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi Mosque by the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau, with former Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar also in attendance.

Speaker Abbas described the late Tijjaniya leader as a father figure and a peacemaker whose teachings and influence benefited many across the country. He prayed for the repose of the scholar’s soul and urged the family to take comfort in the exemplary life he lived and the legacy he left behind.

“We pray to Allah (SWT) to reward our father with Jannatul Firdaus and grant you the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

The Deputy Governor thanked the Speaker for leading what he described as a significant and compassionate delegation to condole with the family, the people, and the government of Bauchi State.