Abbas Leads Discourse On Food Security At 22nd Daily Trust Dialogue

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, is at the top of eminent personalities who would on Thursday in Abuja brainstorm on the major factors inhibiting mass production, processing and distribution of food Nigeria.

According to a press release signed by the CEO of the Media Trust Group, Ahmed I. Shekarau, the Speaker has confirmed his participation as Special Guest of Honour at the 22nd Daily Trust Dialogue with the theme “Food Security: Availability or Affordability”.

The statement said that the founder and Director General of the Songhai Farms based in Benin Republic, Rev. Fr. Godfrey Nzamujo, has accepted to chair this year’s Dialogue, which will hold at the NAF Conference Centre & Suites, Abuja.

The Songhai Farm founder, renowned across West Africa for his excellence in agricultural production, is expected to share his experiences in various segments of the agricultural value chains, including the production of maggots to feed fish, production of variety of farm produce, as well as processing of many finished products such as soaps, baked foods, juices, jams, syrups, animal feed, etc.

Three eminent personalities who have expertise in various agric sectors are going to be the guest speakers.

