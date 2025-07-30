Abbas: Leading Nigeria’s Legislative Charge At Home And Abroad

From the sunlit plains of Zaria to the heart of Nigeria’s National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has carved a legacy of leadership that resonates like a clarion call across a nation yearning for progress.

As Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, his steady hand guides lawmakers through turbulent times, weaving laws that empower women, ignite youth ambition, and champion sustainability, earning him a rare reverence that echoes from Nigerian villages to global forums.

His story is one of grit and vision, a leader who transforms challenges into stepping stones for a united Nigeria. With a quiet charisma and sharp intellect, Abbas has redefined legislative leadership, not merely as a position but as a mission to uplift communities and rewrite narratives of governance, making him a figure cherished by constituents and admired by peers.

Abbas’ words and deeds, steeped in a commitment to unity and progress, have anointed him a guiding light, revered by citizens who see in him a promise of a revitalised Nigeria, a prophet not spurned but embraced.

Across borders, his influence weaves a tapestry of inspiration, his resolve echoing in global halls where nations converge. Abbas, with a quiet fire, uplifts the marginalised and safeguards the future.

From reshaping Nigeria’s parliamentary landscape, he is now fostering global cooperation as demonstrated at the recent Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting at the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva.

Resonating a high level of buoyancy and control, Abbas acknowledged the enormous support and contributions of the Union to Nigeria, referencing the whooping $25,000 donation made to enhance the capacity of the House Committee on Climate Change.

This commitment has enhanced the growth and strengthened the development of the legislative arm of government in Nigeria.

However, it is not only at this outing that Rt. Hon. Tajudeen showcased his equanimity, prestige, and cerebral personality.

A man of specialised political strategy, Rt. Hon. Abbass has always worked assiduously towards mobilising support for gender inclusivity and the mainstreaming of the struggle for the recognition of the vulnerable and physically challenged.

His diverse contributions and clout, coupled with visible and intentional leadership pragmatism, have led to the Reserved Seat Bill, which gives opportunity for the reservation of three seats per State in the Federal House of Representatives, and also an associated two per each geo-political zone at the Senate for females.

This is aside the upward review, to $400 million allocation made by the Federal House of Representatives under his amiable watch, towards enhancing the Climate Change Act domiciled in Nigeria.

This amount is expected to be used to effectively coordinate Climate Change Initiatives in the Country.

To foster the development of youths, ensure effective mentoring and preparation to take over the act of nation building and dynamic governance, Rt. Hon. Abbas innovatively established a Standing Committee entrusted with the responsibility of transformational intergenerational dialogue.

His advocacy has led to strong sensitisation and a more robust collaborative engagement in the area of ameliorating adverse global health downturns, effectively drawing attention to a gradual neglect or decline in USAID funding for HIV, which, if left, will reverse the lauded achievements so far recorded and bring back those horrifying days of the pandemic. Rt. Abbas remains a very strong advocate in climate justice, giving directions and informed insights that align with strong values consistent with the country’s dynamics and principles.

He has, through his various platforms, galvanised interest, creating equitable equality, fostering human rights standards, and challenging unjust systems, thereby ensuring positive systemic balance, and a more equitably dynamic society and world peace.

Speaker Abbas’ diverse and unique contributions both at home and abroad have led to very distinct global and national cohesion among national and international sub-units and groups, fostering a community of shared values that is working united to achieve a formidable common goal and aspiration for the growth of humanity.

A dogged and resilient activist, his giant strides in inclusive governance have led structures that are tempered and cast in gold, untainted for generations to learn and emulate.

Rt. Hon. Abbas voice is heard, resonating over several countries, and countering subversive misinformation, disinformation and pillory against Nigeria, making him a nationalist, patriot and a statesman.

He has pioneered cultural reformations, brought about positive change and enshrined leadership accountability, transparency and integrity.

Within, Rt. Hon. Abbas is known as a just, equitable, and intrinsically compassionate leader striving for the prosperity of his people and ensuring the positive economic growth and development of Nigeria.

Abroad, he remains a voice against complacency, prejudices, and bias that is preserving international commitments made by member countries.

He is a voice of awakening, bringing about international cohesion, fostering international unity, and playing a strong role in international diplomacy, legislative collaboration and synergy.

Without any semblance of doubt, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas is a prophet both at home and abroad, bringing moral chastity to governance, social justice and prosperity through legislative democracy to the citizens of Nigeria, and standing as a voice of awakening to the international community.

As Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas continues to guide Nigeria’s legislative journey with unwavering vision, his leadership promises to shape a future where equity and progress unite communities from Abuja to the world’s capitals.

With steadfast resolve, he will forge stronger policies and global alliances, carrying Nigeria toward prosperity. We wish him enduring success in his mission to inspire and uplift, a true statesman for generations ahead.

Agbese is the Deputy Spokesman of the 10th House of Representatives