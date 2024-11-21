Abbas Lauds Lottery Sector For Generating N200bn In 2023

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Thursday, hailed the nation’s lottery sector for their contribution to revenue generation and economic growth, saying the sector generated N200 billion in 2023.

Abbas gave the commendation in his remarks at the book launch of the Director General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Lanre Gbajabiamila, titled, “Mr Lottery: The Story of Lanre Gbajabiamila at 60.”

Represented by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, the speaker congratulated Gbajabiamila and described Gbajabiamila as a man whose name has become synonymous with transformation in the lottery and gaming industry, and whose influence stretches beyond borders, impacting the very fabric of nation-building.

He stated that under Lanre Gbajabiamila’s leadership, Nigeria’s lottery sector contributed over ₦200 billion, driving growth in education, healthcare, and infrastructure while fostering innovation and job creation.

He assured him of the parliament’s continuous collaboration to further develop the lottery industry for the nation’s prosperity.

He said, “It is with profound honour and a deep sense of purpose that I stand before you today, representing the Speaker of the House of Representatives, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen GCON, to celebrate not just a book, but a journey—a journey of vision, determination, and the relentless pursuit of a dream.

“Today, we gather to mark the life of a man whose name has become synonymous with transformation in the lottery and gaming industry, and whose influence stretches beyond borders, impacting the very fabric of nation-building.

“That man is Lanre Gbajabiamila, Mr. Lottery himself. Life, as we all know, is a game. A gamble. A lottery. It is a series of chances and choices, each moment a roll of the dice, each decision a step in a long and winding journey”

Share

Please follow and like us: