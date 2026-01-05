Abbas Laments Niger Attack, Condoles Victims’ Families

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has condemned the attack on Kasuwan Daji market in Demo community, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, where terrorists killed scores of people, kidnapped many others, and set the market ablaze on Saturday.

This is just as the Speaker asked the security and intelligence agencies to carry out to the letter the order by President Bola Tinubu, for the manhunt of the perpetrators.

Abbas, while describing the attack as gruesome and unfortunate, urged the security forces to show concrete results as they followed the presidential order.

The speaker also commended President Tinubu for providing the needed leadership at critical times. He also said the House is ever ready to provide legislative interventions where necessary.

Abbas commiserated with the families of those killed by the attackers while praying to God to heal those who were injured. He equally sent heartfelt condolences to the people and the government of Niger state over the unfortunate attack.