Abbas Laments Death Toll In Niger Tanker Explosion

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has described the tanker explosion in Niger State as tragic and unfortunate, saying the death toll is alarming.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that a speeding tanker conveying Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) crashed on Saturday morning at Dikko Junction, Niger State, along the Abuja-Kaduna highway

The Niger state authorities had put the death toll at 86, with 55 people injured and taken to hospital. The corpses have been given a mass burial at Dikko.

Abbas, in a condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, lamented that the accident caused the loss of many lives in a terrific and shocking manner.

The speaker, who called for a proper investigation of the accident by relevant authorities, urged motorists to be cautious while driving.

Speaker Abbas commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives while praying for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries.

He also extended his condolences to the government and the people of Niger State while praying to Allah to grant the deceased Jannatul Firdaus.

