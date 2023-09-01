Abbas, Kalu Salute Vice President Shettima At 57

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen Abbas has eulogised the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on his 57th birthday.

Abbas said Vice President Shettima has demonstrated courage, zeal and commitment to nation-building over the years, especially when he served as a two-term governor of Borno State and a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a congratulatory message by his special adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker noted with delight, VP Shettima’s invaluable contributions to Nigeria’s democracy, saying the Vice President has achieved a lot as an accomplished banker and a politician of repute at 57.

Describing the Vice President as a great pillar to Nigeria, the Speaker said Shettima is an asset and a capable hand to assist President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in achieving his mandate.

He said VP Shettima has exhibited loyalty and commitment to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging Nigerians to support them for the betterment of all.

“I salute our dear Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on the occasion of his 57th birthday. The VP remains a committed Democrat whose belief in our democracy is unwavering.

“The Vice President is also a capable hand to help the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration achieve the mandate Nigerians gave to it in February this year.

“I make bold to say that Vice President Shettima is a role model to millions of Nigerians at home and abroad. Indeed, upcoming generations of Nigerians have a lot to learn from this formidable democrat,” the Speaker said.

Speaker Abbas wished Shettima more years in good health and increased wisdom from the Almighty Allah.

Also, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu in a congratulatory message signed by his Special Assistant on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, described the Vice President as a patriotic, detribalized and selfless leader who has dedicated his life to render quality service to people both at the State and national levels.

The deputy speaker recalled that even in the midst of insurgency, Shettima as a two-term governor of Borno State showed courage and stood firm in the governance of his state and delivered remarkably in the area of social infrastructure.

Kalu said that the Vice President faced the challenges squarely and ultimately improved the well-being of the citizens.

He also recalled Shettima’s impact as a senator at the National Assembly, saying he played a significant role in the enactment of many bills and motions of national importance which included tackling insecurity and strengthening the capacity of security agencies, among others.

Describing Shetima as an exemplary leader and democrat, Kalu wished him many more years in good health and wisdom from the Almighty Allah.