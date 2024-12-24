Abbas, Kalu Salute APC National Chairman, Ganduje, At 75

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday, congratulated the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, on his 75th birthday.

The Speaker, in a congratulatory message through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, described Dr Ganduje as a patriot and a democratic pillar whose invaluable contributions to the development and growth of his fatherland are commendable.

Abbas said the APC National Chairman has, since his assumption of office, been providing good leadership and guidance to the party, which is one of the reasons why the party continues to wax stronger.

He noted the electoral successes of the APC across the states and how the state chapters have recorded stability under Dr. Ganduje’s leadership of the ruling party.

Speaker Abbas also commended the APC National Chairman for the cordial relationship between the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party and the National Assembly Caucus.

While wishing Dr. Ganduje more fruitful years in sound health, Speaker Abbas also prayed for increased wisdom.

Also, in a congratulatory message, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu lauded Ganduje’s remarkable achievements as a former governor of Kano State and his continued exemplary leadership as the APC national chairman.

Kalu, in the message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu commended Ganduje’s efforts aimed at uniting the members of the party across the country.

Kalu prayed to God to bless Ganduje with a long life in good health.

“Today, as you mark this significant milestone, I join your family, friends, and well-wishers to celebrate your life, dedication, and service to our great party and the nation.

“As APC national chairman, Ganduje has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, uniting the party’s National Working Committee and members across the country.

“As you celebrate this milestone birthday, I pray that Almighty God continues to bless you with good health, wisdom, and strength.”

