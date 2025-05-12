Abbas, Kalu: Reps Proactive, Considered 1,059 Bills In Two Years

Share

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has said the green chamber has been proactive and productive since its inauguration almost two years ago insisting that the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House, with far-reaching and ambitious proposals and targets, has produced results.

Abbas spoke in Abuja on Monday at the inaugural Policy Dialogue on the Legislative Agenda of the House, organised by the Office of the Speaker in conjunction with the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC); the National Assembly Library Trust Fund (NALTF), and the UK International Development.

He said: “Two years later, I am proud to report that these efforts have yielded results. In terms of legislative output, this House has been extraordinarily proactive and productive. We have introduced a record number of bills and a volume of legislative proposals that is unprecedented at this stage of any assembly”.

He said the dialogue is “A clear demonstration of our shared effort to promote parliamentary accountability, transparency, and a truly citizen-driven legislature… serving as a precursor to the upcoming Open NASS Week, where we open our doors to scrutiny and present our midterm progress.

“When the 10th House was inaugurated in June 2023, Nigeria faced significant challenges. The economy was weak, and there were pressing development and security crises. The populace was understandably frustrated and lost hope in democracy’s ability to meet their aspirations. This was followed by the shock of the removal of fuel subsidies, which exacerbated economic hardships and increased public anxiety. We recognised that extraordinary times required an extraordinary response from the legislature.

“Therefore, from the onset, the House dedicated itself to creating and implementing the most ambitious legislative agenda in our history. Designed to deliver good governance, this agenda aims to restore hope in democracy for our people.”

He pointed out that the Legislative Agenda took special care to align its priorities with the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of the President Bola Tinubu, ensuring synergy between the legislative and executive arms of government.

“Thus, our agenda embodies collaborative governance by engaging in dialogue with the Executive. This approach allows us to fulfil our independent mandate while ensuring that our legislative actions support national objectives and address the pressing needs of our citizens,” he stated.

He said: “Never has a House of Representatives set such an expansive and forward-looking legislative blueprint. The impact the 10th House has made thus far is largely due to the deliberate, strategic, and focused execution of this agenda. We have remained focused and resilient in pursuing these goals, even when unforeseen issues arose.

“We backed our plan with concrete implementation strategies. Each House committee integrated the agenda into its work plans; we established clear milestones and key performance indicators to track progress, and we set up special committees to monitor and evaluate how well we are meeting our targets.

“We also insisted on better communication and regular reporting, which included requiring members to maintain functional constituency offices and report on their engagement with the public, ensuring accountability at every step.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu has lauded the transformative reforms spearheaded by President Tinubu’s administration, noting that the bold initiatives have laid a solid foundation for Nigeria’s prosperity and growth.

Giving a scorecard on the activities of the House, Kalu said they have considered over 1,059 bills since its inauguration on June 13, 2023.

He said: “Let me begin by acknowledging the inspiring leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, whose Renewed Hope Agenda has redefined Nigeria’s developmental trajectory. His bold reforms-from fiscal restructuring to security sector overhauls-have laid a resilient foundation for prosperity. Under his stewardship, Nigeria is witnessing a paradigm shift: a nation transitioning from potential to performance, from challenges to solutions, and from despair to hope.

“Under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, we have already seen tangible policy wins; unified exchange-rate windows restoring investor confidence, a record in capital inflows into our energy and tech sectors, and the passage of four streamlined tax-reform laws this year to eliminate multiple taxation and spur productivity. These reforms underscore the fact that bold legislation, when executed with conviction, can transform our nation.

“Under Speaker Abbas Tajudeen’s astute leadership, the House has considered over 1,059 bills since June 13, 2023, spanning every facet of national life: from foundational amendments to our Constitution to sector-specific reforms in education, health, security, and the economy”

