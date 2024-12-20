Abbas, Kalu Mourn Victims Of Ibadan Funfair Stampede

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and his deputy, Benjamin Kalu have expressed sadness over the death of children due to a stampede at a funfair in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Abbas in a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi commiserated with the government and the people of Oyo State, especially the families of the victims describing the incident as unfortunate.

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed 35 children dead and six others sustaining varying degrees of injuries, following the pandemonium.

The Speaker, while calling for a thorough investigation of the incident to forestall a recurrence, called for caution during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Abbas prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

Correspondingly, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Oyo State, as well as the families of the victims.

“Kalu is deeply saddened by the devastating news and acknowledges the unimaginable tragedy has left an indelible mark on the nation’s collective conscience.

“He shared his thoughts and prayers with those impacted by the tragedy and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting initiatives that promote safety, well-being, and the protection of human life”.

The deputy speaker urged all stakeholders to work together to ensure that such tragedies are prevented in the future.

“We are profoundly disturbed by this tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with those who have been impacted by this devastating event.

“As we mourn the loss of these young lives, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting initiatives that promote safety, well-being, and the protection of human life. I urge all stakeholders to work together to ensure that such tragedies are prevented in the future.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the government, the people, and the families of the victims. May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may we all find strength in our collective grief”, Kalu said.

