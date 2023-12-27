Abbas, Kalu Mourn Na’abba, Say He Was One Of Nigeria’s Finest Lawmakers

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has expressed sadness over the demise of a former Speaker of the House, Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba.

Describing Na’Abba as a lawmaker par excellence, Abbas said the late ex-speaker was a dedicated, committed and patriotic Nigerian who served his fatherland with zeal.

The former Speaker reportedly died in the early hours of Wednesday at the age of 65. He represented the Kano Municipal Federal Constituency of Kano State. He became the Speaker following the resignation of Salisu Buhari shortly after the inception of the 4th Assembly in 1999.

Speaker Abbas said the late Ghali Na’Abba was one of the finest lawmakers to have served in the National Assembly.

He recalled, with nostalgia, how Na’Abba had an eventful tenure as the Speaker of the 4th House, noting that his legislative exploits shaped Nigeria’s democracy.

He said during Na’Abba’s tenure, the ex-speaker brought unity and stability to the House, leading the members of the House to make some landmark decisions in furtherance of the country’s democratic journey.

“Rt. Hon. Ghali Na’Abba was a special breed as a lawmaker. He showed leadership as Speaker of the 4th House. He inspired members of the House under his leadership in many ways. Furthermore, he championed the first and only successful veto of a sitting president, leading to the establishment of the NDDC.

“Long after his exit from the parliament, he remained active, politically, and continued to encourage and motivate us all. He will be sorely missed.

“Indeed, we have lost a great Nigerian; a legislative pillar. My heart goes out to the Na’Abba family. My prayers are with them at this moment of grief,” Speaker Abbas added.

While commiserating with the people and the government of Kano State, Speaker Abbas prayed to Allah to grant Hon. Na’Abba Jannatul Firdaus.

Also, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Okezie Kalu has expressed shock over the death of the former speaker of the House, Alhaji Ghali Umar Na ‘Abba.

Describing Na ‘Abba as a “fine parliamentarian with unusual legislative acumen, zeal and zest”, Kalu said the former speaker by his numerous lofty contributions to the body of laws in Nigeria made a lot of impacts on the political trajectories of the country.

The Deputy Speaker was particularly happy that Na’Abba even long after his tenure ended always found time to attend the special sessions of the House and was willing to share his perspectives on some legislative developments.

Kalu however regretted that Na ‘Abba’s demise would bring an end to the institutional memories he embodied and exuded while alive.

Commiserating with the family of the former speaker, his immediate boss, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Ph.D, and other political associates over the loss, Kalu enjoined them to be comforted by the fact that Na’ Abba lived his life serving Nigeria and humanity.

The Deputy Speaker also prayed to Almighty God to accept the soul of Na ‘Abba and grant him eternal rest.