Abbas, Kalu Hail VP Shettima At 59

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, and his deputy, Benjamin Kalu, have congratulated Vice President Kashim Shettima on his 59th birthday, describing him as a blessing to the Tinubu administration.

Abbas hailed Shettima as a man of intellect, loyalty, and dependability, noting his outstanding record in public service. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker highlighted Shettima’s achievements in the private sector as a banker, his transformative leadership as Governor of Borno State, and his legislative experience as a Senator. He said these qualities have brought immense value to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government.

“Senator Shettima has remained a unifying figure across ethno-religious divides, a key driver of economic reforms, and a strong pillar of the APC,” Abbas said, praying for Allah’s continued guidance and protection over the vice president.

Deputy Speaker Kalu praised Shettima’s passion and dedication to national growth, commending his remarkable contributions to governance and legislative development.

He said Shettima’s leadership legacy continues to inspire many Nigerians and wished him good health, strength, and wisdom to support President Tinubu in steering the country toward peace and prosperity.