Abbas, Kalu Hail Gallant Armed Forces, Salutes Fallen Heroes

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has hailed the Nigerian Armed Forces for their gallantry and patriotism, saying they remain one of the best in the world.

Abbas stated this in his message to commemorate this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, which is marked every January 15, to mourn and celebrate Nigeria’s fallen heroes.

The speaker stated that Nigeria would not have been able to experience prosperity if the country was not safe and secure for businesses and other economic activities to thrive.

This, he said, underscores the critical role of the Armed Forces in the general well-being of the nation.

Speaker Abbas noted that while parts of the country still experience security threats, the Armed Forces have risen to the occasion most times.

He, however, urged the military, security and intelligence agencies to do more in securing lives and property, which he noted is the primary responsibility of the government.

The speaker equally mourned security agents who have died in the line of duty, describing their deaths as heroic sacrifice. He said the supreme prices they paid in their efforts to make the country liveable would not be forgotten.

Abbas said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has significantly boosted the morale of servicemen by rejigging the security architecture, compensating the families of fallen heroes, as well as clearing backlogs of unpaid salaries and allowances to serve and retired servicemen.

Also, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu has commended the Armed Forces for their invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the country.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu extolled the sacrifices of the armed forces in their frantic efforts to sustain the peace and unity of the country.

He lauded them for their hard stance on terrorism, insurgency and banditry in the land and also, for staving off crimes and criminality from the borders of the country.

Kalu also paid glowing tributes to the fallen heroes who died in the course of defending their fatherland, saying that their efforts would not be in vain.

He commended the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government for the various steps it has taken to ensure improved welfare packages for the armed forces.

While encouraging them to continue keeping the nation safe, the deputy speaker assured the armed forces of continued legislative interventions to enable them to meet the security needs of the country.

He reiterated his commitment to achieving peace in the southeast region through a non-kinetic approach as exemplified by the recently unveiled Peace In South East Project (PISE-P) in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, insisting that peace is the needed panacea for development.