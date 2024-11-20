Abbas, Kalu Hail Ex-President Jonathan At 67

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has felicitated former President Goodluck Jonathan as he clocks 67.

Abbas, in a congratulatory message through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, described ex-President Jonathan as a peacemaker, bridge-builder, and nationalist.

Also, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu has paid a heartfelt tribute to former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 67th birthday.

Kalu in his congratulatory message, described Jonathan as a remarkable individual and leader who has left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s history, citing his unwavering commitment to public service, unshakeable optimism, patriotism and tireless efforts to improve citizens’ lives.

He highlighted Jonathan’s dedication to the country, noting that his leadership inspired many to actively participate in shaping Nigeria’s destiny.

The Deputy Speaker specifically praised Jonathan’s historic phone call to concede defeat after the 2015 general election, stressing that the action demonstrated his commitment to Nigeria’s democratic growth.

