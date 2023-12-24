Abbas, Kalu Felicitate Ganduje At 74

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on his 74th birthday.

Abbas, in his congratulatory message to Dr. Ganduje, described the immediate past governor of Kano State as an experienced grassroots politician, seasoned administrator and one of the strongest pillars behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC-led administration.

He also commended Dr. Ganduje for restoring peace and stability to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC and the ruling party as a whole.

He said the party, and indeed the country as a whole, need the wisdom and counsel of the likes of the APC National Chairman at this time.

The speaker noted Dr. Ganduje’s political growth since he joined politics in the Second Republic, and later became a commissioner in Kano State, and a deputy governor of the state for two consecutive terms before becoming the governor of the state for eight straight years, capping it up with the position of the National Chairman of the APC.

While praying Allah to grant the APC National Chairman more years in good health, the Speaker wished Dr. Ganduje increased wisdom and courage to steer the affairs of the APC towards success and victory in the coming elections.

Also, the Deputy Speaker, Hon Benjamin Kalu has felicitated Ganduje as he marks his 74th birthday on December 25.

Kalu in a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu on Sunday described Ganduje as a true leader, democrat and

detribalised Nigerian who is committed to a united and prosperous Nigeria.

He recalled how Ganduje as the Governor of Kano State worked tirelessly to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce poverty and curb insecurity in the state.

The Deputy Speaker also hailed Ganduje’s style of leadership, saying it has not only united the National Working Committee (NWC) and the teeming members of APC across the country but has also given the party a sense of direction.

Kalu wishes Ganduje many more years in good health.