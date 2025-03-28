Abbas, Kalu Eulogise Tinubu On 73rd Birthday

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and his Deputy, Benjamin Kalu, have felicitated President Bola Tinubu as he marks his 73rd birthday on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

The Speaker described President Tinubu as a democrat and patriot whose leadership comes at a critical point in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

He noted that Tinubu is one of the most experienced politicians to have occupied the presidential seat, having excelled at both the state and federal levels in the executive and legislative arms of government.

Abbas commended the President for taking decisive actions immediately after his inauguration, including the removal of the long-standing fuel subsidy, which he said had placed the Country in a dire economic situation for years.

The Speaker expressed optimism that this decision, along with the floating of the Naira, has begun yielding positive results, affirming the administration’s sincerity in handling the economy.

He also lauded the President for implementing people-oriented policies and programmes, such as the Student Loan Scheme, the Consumer Credit Scheme, the new national minimum wage, Local Government autonomy, the crude-for-naira deal, and the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery, among others.

Abbas particularly praised Tinubu’s dedication to the welfare of Nigerians through the distribution of palliatives both directly from the Federal Government and through State Governors.

“It is indeed a day of celebration not just for His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and his family but for every well-meaning Nigerian.

“As a democrat and patriot, President Tinubu has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the well-being of Nigerians. He remains steadfast in his vision to transform Nigeria.

“Though initially painful, the policies introduced by his administration are necessary for our future and that of unborn generations. As we have already begun to witness, these bold decisions are now yielding positive outcomes.

“Food prices are dropping, the Naira is regaining strength as exchange rates decline, and insecurity is being effectively tackled,” Abbas said.

The Speaker added that under President Tinubu’s leadership, the Country’s security architecture has improved, leading to a significant reduction in violent crimes and insurgency by over 30% across several States.

He further emphasized that the sacrifices made and tough decisions taken by the administration are now restoring confidence in Nigeria’s economy, security, and overall future.

“Under your resolute command, our security forces have enhanced coordination, leading to improved stability nationwide.

“Recent statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics show that Nigeria’s GDP grew by 3.2% in the last quarter of 2024, up from 2.5% in the preceding period.

“This impressive growth in key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and services is a testament to President Tinubu’s determined leadership and its impact on millions of Nigerians,” he added.

Abbas also noted that the President is marking this milestone birthday in a special way by attending a prayer session, underscoring his belief in divine guidance for national leadership.

“I urge Nigerians to join the First Family in prayers for our leader and the nation,” he said.

The Speaker reaffirmed the House of Representatives’ commitment to working harmoniously with the Executive in the interest of Nigerians.

Similarly, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu praised President Tinubu’s decision to remove the fuel subsidy, describing it as a bold move that has revitalized Nigeria’s economic prospects.

He noted that the policy, which initially seemed harsh, was necessary to address economic leakages and pave the way for sustainable growth and development.

Kalu also applauded the President’s efforts to promote regional development through the creation of development commissions aimed at meeting the infrastructure needs of various geopolitical zones.

While acknowledging the current economic challenges, Kalu urged Nigerians to be patient, assuring them that Tinubu’s policies will ultimately lead to long-term national prosperity.

“President Tinubu’s leadership has been a game-changer for Nigeria. His commitment to economic reforms and development is unwavering, and we are confident that his policies will yield positive results,” he remarked.

He wished the President good health and many more years of service to the nation.

“We celebrate not just your birthday, Mr. President, but also your tireless efforts in building a better Nigeria for all.”

