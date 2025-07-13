Abbas, Kalu Describe Buhari’s Death As Shocking

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, and his Deputy, Benjamin Kalu, have expressed shock over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, describing him as one of the most patriotic Nigerians to have ever lived.

In a condolence message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, Speaker Abbas said the late Nigerian leader, who died at the age of 82, spent most of his life serving the country with discipline, integrity, and simplicity.

He described Buhari as a distinguished officer and statesman known for his incorruptibility and a lifestyle marked by modesty and selflessness, qualities that earned him widespread admiration across the country.

Speaker Abbas noted that Buhari was one of only two Nigerians alongside Olusegun Obasanjo to have served as both a military Head of State and a democratically elected President, a rare privilege that demonstrated his unwavering commitment to national service.

He also recalled Buhari’s cult-like followership, especially in northern Nigeria, attributing it to his disciplined and upright personality.

Abbas highlighted Buhari’s political alliance with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and others, which led to the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a formidable political force that ended the 16-year rule of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.

“It is painful that Buhari, who opted for a quiet, well-deserved rest after eight years as President, has now gone to have eternal rest,” Abbas said.

“The news of the demise of former President Muhammadu Buhari was shocking to me. But we cannot question our Creator. All mortals shall taste death. May Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

“He was a fine officer of the Nigerian Army and a politician of repute, who reached the pinnacle of both his military and political careers. He was disciplined, patriotic, modest, and upright. Only a few Nigerians have had the privilege to serve their country in the way he did.

“Buhari carved a niche for himself as an incorruptible leader and a man of integrity, with an unflinching commitment to nation-building. His life was also defined by uncommon simplicity.”

The Speaker extended his condolences to the Buhari family, the Emir of Daura, the people and government of Katsina State, and also to Kaduna State, where the former President spent most of his life.

Similarly, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, described Buhari’s death as a significant loss not only to Nigeria but also to the international community, given his contributions to global peace and development.

Kalu reflected on Buhari’s legacy, noting his integrity, disdain for indiscipline, and landmark achievements such as the agricultural transformation popularly known as the “rice revolution.”

He emphasized that Buhari’s leadership style serves as a reminder of the importance of service and dedication to citizens’ welfare.

“It is with profound sadness that I received the news of the passing of His Excellency, former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR,” Kalu said.

“This loss is felt not only by the nation but also by the international community. President Buhari’s legacy both as a former military leader and as a civilian President will continue to inspire future generations.

“He will be remembered for his integrity and the values that guided his personal and public life. From what we knew of him, he abhorred indiscipline, and his rice revolution remains one of the major highlights of his administration’s success.

“As we reflect on his life and achievements, we are reminded of the importance of leadership and unwavering commitment to the people. May we draw strength from his example as we work towards a better Nigeria.”

Kalu extended his condolences to the Buhari family, President Tinubu, the APC, and the Nigerian people.

“On behalf of the good people of Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, I extend my deepest condolences to his immediate family, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC), political allies, friends, and the entire nation.

“May the Almighty grant his soul eternal rest and comfort his loved ones and the entire nation during this difficult time.”