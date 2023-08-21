Abbas, Kalu Congratulate Tunji-Ojo, Sununu, Others On Ministerial Swearing-In

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated two members of the House on their swearing-in as ministers by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They are the Minister of Interior, Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo and the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Tanko Yusuf Sununu.

Tunji-Ojo was Chairman of the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the 9th House. His appointment as minister came before the inauguration of the Standing Committees of the 10th House.

Sununu was the Chairman of the House Committee on Healthcare Services in the 9th House. He was reappointed to chair the same committee in the 10th House before his nomination as minister.

Sununu, an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist (Minimal Access Surgeon), was until his appointment the member representing Yauri/Shanga/Ngaski Federal Constituency of Kebbi State.

Abbas expressed confidence that Tunji-Ojo, a two-term member who represented Akoko North-East/Akoko North-West Federal Constituency of Ondo State, would bring his wealth of experience as a successful entrepreneur and a fine legislator to bear in his new national assignment.

The speaker equally commended Sununu for his contributions to the health sector, especially on the ongoing intervention by the House in the crisis between the federal government and the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors.

Noting that the House would miss Sununu and Tunji-Ojo’s invaluable contributions to legislative business in the House, Abbas said the lawmakers’ ministerial appointments – like several other current and former members of the National Assembly – were an attestation to the fact that the federal parliament has more to offer the country.

He equally congratulated former members of the House who are now ministers such as the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Hon. Zephaniah Jisalo; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, and Minister of Sports Development, Hon. John Enoh, who was also a senator before his appointment as minister.

The speaker also felicitated former governors and others who are now ministers.

“I congratulate all the ministers on their swearing-in. I look forward to a better working relationship between the Legislative and Executive arms of the government, towards the advancement of democracy in Nigeria as well as bringing growth and development to our dear country,” Speaker Abbas said.

Similarly, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Okezie Kalu has congratulated four former members of the House on their swearing-in as ministers by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Ministers are State Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejiocha, Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of State for Education, Hon. Tanko Yusuf Sununu and Niger Delta Affairs, Abubakar Momoh.

While Onyejeocha was the Deputy Chief Whip in the 9th House, Tunji-Ojo and Sununu, were Chairmen of the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Healthcare Services respectively.

Kalu in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu expressed optimism that the former lawmakers will bring their wealth of experience as legislators to bear in their new national assignment.

Congratulating his Abia sister Onyejeocha, the deputy speaker described her as a legislator par excellence, who has an excellent performance record in the various committees she served in over the years at the National Assembly.

He said he’s confident in her capability to deliver and exceed expectations as Minister of State for Labour and Employment.

For Tunji-Ojo, Kalu said his choice by the President as minister of interior was a testament of his sheer competence and proven capacity.

He recalled how Tunji-Ojo chaired the House Committee on NDDC in the 9th Assembly, spearheading a critical probe that led to a series of reforms in the Commission and compelling the Buhari administration to constitute a new board for the NDDC.

For Sununu, Kalu noted his contributions to the health sector as the Chairman of Health Services.

While saying that the parliament will miss them, the Deputy Speaker called on Nigerians to rally around the new ministers by providing the necessary support that would enable them to succeed in their various areas of assignments for the benefit of Nigerians.