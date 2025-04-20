Abbas, Kalu Ask Christians To Emulate Jesus’ Selflessness

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has urged Christians to imbibe the sacrificial life of Jesus Christ and show love to one another, regardless of tribe, religion, or socioeconomic status.

While congratulating Christians on the successful completion of the Lenten season, the Speaker said the Easter celebration should usher in a new season of sacrifice, love, and righteousness.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Abdullahi Krishi, Abbas emphasized that although the government has a responsibility to ensure the safety and welfare of citizens, the people must also exemplify Christ’s teachings particularly obedience to authority and being one another’s keeper.

The Speaker called for religious tolerance and harmony among Nigerians as the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu continues to deliver on its Renewed Hope Agenda.

Also, the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, called on Nigerians to embrace the selfless love and sacrifice exemplified by Jesus Christ as Easter joy resonates across the nation.

Kalu said that Christ demonstrated the ultimate example of selfless love and sacrifice, adding that His resurrection symbolizes hope and redemption.

He urged citizens to pray for Nigeria’s unity, peace, and prosperity, expressing optimism that the Tinubu-led administration would continue working tirelessly for the nation’s progress.

“As we celebrate Easter, let us reflect on Christ’s teachings and emulate His love, compassion, and kindness.

“May this festive period bring Nigerians joy, peace, and unity, and may our nation be blessed with prosperity and stability,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker wished Nigerians a joyous and blessed Easter that symbolizes hope, redemption, and renewal.

