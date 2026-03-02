The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese (Benue, APC), has hailed Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, as a strategic and diplomatic leader steering a complex parliament through a difficult period of national recovery.

Speaking with journalists on Monday in Abuja, Agbese said the Speaker has demonstrated “Uncommon skill” in leading the House at a time when the country is navigating economic reforms and institutional adjustments.

Agbese spoke on the heels of the recent Iftar dinner members of the House had with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, where the president lauded Abbas for his team leadership and commitment to legislative excellence.

“Speaker Abbas is demonstrating uncommon skills in leading a complex parliament in an era of economic recovery. This is not a time for confrontation, but for strategic engagement and parliamentary diplomacy to win our battles,” Agbese said.

His remarks also came amid insinuations from some members that the challenges lawmakers face, especially in the hands of the executive arm, were due to alleged weakness and lack of assertiveness in the speaker’s leadership.

It would be recalled that some lawmakers have been aggrieved over poor releases for capital projects, which have affected the execution of constituency projects across the country, among other grievances.

Agbese, however, described such comments as personal opinions of the concerned members that do not reflect the overall position of the majority of members.

According to him, many lawmakers have faulted such claims and have instead expressed strong support for the Speaker, with several members passing a vote of confidence in his leadership.

Agbese emphasised that effective legislative leadership does not always manifest in public confrontation but in quiet, strategic negotiation and institutional engagement to meet the demands of members.

The deputy spokesman also commended Abbas for what he described as a “masterclass in statesmanship” during his address at the recent Iftar dinner held at the State House, Abuja.

He said the speaker’s recent remarks at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa reflected maturity, restraint and persuasive leadership, particularly in the way he presented the concerns of the House before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“In an atmosphere of reflection and unity, the Speaker anchored his message on shared national values such as justice, sacrifice and accountability.

“He framed our concerns not as sectional demands but as patriotic imperatives aligned with the national interest,” Agbese stated.

He noted that rather than adopting an adversarial and combative posture, Abbas acknowledged the efforts of the executive while clearly articulating areas that require urgent attention, thereby preserving institutional harmony without compromising the oversight role of the legislature.

“At no point did his words suggest weakness. His composure, clarity and confidence underscored strength. He demonstrated that effective advocacy before the highest office in the land requires conviction expressed with decorum and strategic foresight,” he added.

Agbese added that Abbas’s approach reflects a deep understanding of the doctrine of separation of powers — maintaining the independence of the legislature while promoting cooperative governance in the overall interest of Nigerians.

He emphasised that the Speaker’s method of engagement, particularly with the executive, has helped preserve harmony between arms of government without compromising the oversight responsibility of the National Assembly.

“Effective leadership in parliament is not about noise; it is about results. It is about knowing when to be firm and when to be persuasive. The Speaker has shown that courage in leadership is best expressed through wisdom and strategic foresight,” he said.

Agbese identified what he called three defining qualities of the Speaker’s leadership style: strategic framing of legislative concerns within national priorities, respect for institutional boundaries, and persuasive diplomacy that fosters constructive dialogue.

He further stated that Abbas’ approach reinforces the constitutional role of the National Assembly as a coequal arm of government committed to cooperative governance rather than unnecessary confrontation.

“The Speaker did not merely speak at the Villa; he led. He ensured that the concerns of the House were heard clearly at the highest level without escalating tensions or compromising principles,” Agbese said.

He reiterated that the House remains united under Abbas’ leadership and committed to advancing legislative priorities in the national interest, stressing that enduring influence in governance is achieved through thoughtful persuasion, not public discord.

According to him, managing a diverse and complex parliament in an era of fiscal adjustments and national restructuring is no easy task, yet Abbas has maintained stability within the legislature while constructively engaging the executive arm of government.

“Speaker Abbas is demonstrating uncommon skills in leading a complex parliament in an era of economic recovery. At a time when emotions can easily run high, he has chosen the path of dialogue, strategic engagement and parliamentary diplomacy,” Agbese said.