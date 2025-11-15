Abbas Installed As Otunba Adekílúmọ Of Ikorodu Kingdom

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has been installed as the Otunba Adekílúmọ of Ikorodu Kingdom, a prestigious traditional title conferred by the revered Ikorodu community in Lagos State.

In a statement shared on his official page, Abbas described the honour as a moment of deep gratitude and humility, noting that the ceremony was a vibrant display of cultural heritage and public service.

“Today, I was deeply honored to be installed as the Otunba Adekílúmọ of Ikorodu Kingdom. This recognition from the revered Ikorodu community is a privilege I hold with gratitude and humility,” he said.

The event also featured tributes to the Accountant General of the Federation for his “steadfast dedication to the nation’s financial stewardship,” with Abbas noting that his contributions continue to inspire excellence in public service.

In the same ceremony, former Governor of Zamfara State and serving Senator, Abdul Aziz Abubakar Yari, was installed as the Baba Isale of Ikorodu Kingdom, a moment the Speaker described as a proud milestone for both the kingdom and the nation.

The Speaker expressed heartfelt appreciation to the people of Ikorodu, reaffirming his commitment to leadership rooted in service, integrity, and national unity.

“I remain committed to serving with integrity, dedication, and the spirit of true leadership,” Abbas said.