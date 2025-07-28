Abbas Inaugurates Single Use Plastic Ban Panel

Speaker House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has appointed Terseer Ugbor as Chairman, Ad-hoc Committee on Single-Use Plastic Ban in Nigeria.

The committee is mandated to access the preparedness, coordination, and roles of relevant federal agencies in implementing the planned ban on single-use plastics in Nigeria, with a view to ensuring effective enforcement, public awareness, and environmental sustainability.

The committee will also engage with the private sector stakeholders to access their preparedness to eliminate single-use plastics from their operations.

The bold initiative to ban single-use plastics is a significant stride towards combating plastic pollution in Nigeria.

According to reports, Nigeria ranks as the ninth-largest contributor to plastic pollution globally, generating approximately 2.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually. Alarmingly, over 70% of this waste is discarded into landfills, waterways, or the ocean, posing hazards to both the environment and public health.

Ugbor, who is also the Deputy Chairman, Committee on Environment will assume the notable role of heading the committee and ensuring the effective implementation of a single-use plastic ban in Nigeria.

Ugbor has been an advocate for better environmental laws and policies. He sponsored the Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill, which has passed in the House of Representatives.

He also sponsored the Environmental Impact Assessment (Amendment) Bill. He is also responsible for the End-of-Life Vehicle Regulations, amongst others.

Previously, Ugbor served as Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee on Student Loans and Access to Higher Education, where he organised the first legislative summit on student loans in the National Assembly and proposed extensive amendments to the students loans bill, which was eventually passed into law.