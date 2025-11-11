Abbas Inaugurates C’ttee To Strengthen Border Security

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has inaugurated an Ad Hoc Committee on the Investigation of Border Security in Nigeria, urging the panel to “consider the seriousness of your assignment and its implications for national security.”

While inaugurating the committee at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Abbas stated that the country’s security issues are not caused by religion or ethnicity. He was represented by the House Minority Whip, Hon. Ali Isa.

The Speaker expressed the parliament’s commitment to the security and welfare of Nigerians, saying:

“Today, we inaugurate this committee with a clear and urgent mandate to examine and strengthen Nigeria’s border security architecture in the interest of national safety and sovereignty. Since the security and welfare of Nigerians is at the heart of our legislative agenda, we are resolved to ensure that Nigerians, regardless of ethnicity or religion, can live peacefully wherever they choose.

“This committee is therefore part of our efforts to provide concrete solutions to violent attacks by fringe elements of society that have misrepresented our country and distorted the narrative of violence, which is not fuelled by any religious agenda.”

Abbas emphasized that lawmakers have a constitutional mandate to ensure agencies responsible for safeguarding borders do their jobs properly, particularly given that porous borders pose both economic and existential threats.

He further stated that Nigeria’s border corridors are often exploited for smuggling, irregular migration, and other illicit activities, which threaten national unity and peace. “Only a thorough investigation and decisive legislative action can provide solutions to these issues,” he said.

“Borders define a nation,” Abbas added. “They reflect who is allowed into the country, how citizens are protected, how trade and commerce are managed, and how visitors are received.”

He highlighted that the committee’s interactive sessions provide a platform for all stakeholders, including ministries, departments, agencies, security outfits, and partners to present informed submissions that will assist in producing practical, evidence-based recommendations for the House.

Abbas noted that committee members are expected to interrogate people and documents, engage relevant security and enforcement agencies, and visit key border points to evaluate operational frameworks and technological capabilities.

He stressed that border security is multi-dimensional and requires a multi-agency approach, demanding synergy, transparency, and patriotism.

“Border security cannot be achieved in isolation. It requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, harmonizing the efforts of the military, paramilitary, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies; promoting intelligence sharing; and ensuring that border communities are active partners in safeguarding our nation,” he said.

In his welcome speech, the chairman of the ad hoc committee, Hon. Isa Mohammed Anka, noted the escalation in illegal cross-border activities, including arms smuggling, human trafficking, and drug smuggling. He highlighted Nigeria’s porous borders, with many unofficial routes for smuggling goods.

He explained that border security is undermined by several factors, including inadequate resources, with agencies suffering from insufficient funding, poor logistics, outdated surveillance equipment, and personnel shortages.

The difficult terrain of many border areas, including thick forests, rivers, mountains, and deserts, makes policing challenging.

He also cited the numerous illegal entry points: out of Nigeria’s 1,978 entry points, only 84 are official and manned by security operatives, leaving 1,894 illegal routes, a disturbing statistic that exposes gaps in national defenses.