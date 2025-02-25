Abbas Inaugurates Campaign Against Drug Abuse, Others In N’west

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, yesterday inaugurated a sensitisation campaign against the rising cases of drug abuse and domestic violence in the North-West geopolitical zone, saying it demands urgent actions.

He made the call at the flag-off of sensitisation campaign against drug abuse and domestic violence in the North-West Zone, organised in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Kaduna State.

He stated that the task of eradicating drug abuse, illicit drug flow, and domestic violence should not be left to the government alone, noting that it is the responsibility of all stakeholders.

Abbas called on traditional and religious leaders as well as educators to join the campaign against drug abuse and domestic violence, urging them to sensitize those under their influence on the impact on society

