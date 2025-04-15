Abbas Inaugurates 21-Man C’ttee To Oversee Rivers Assembly

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on Tuesday inaugurated the 21-man ad-hoc committee to legislate in place of the suspended Rivers State House of Assembly.

The event currently ongoing at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja on Tuesday is being attended by members drawn from the six geo-political zones of the country.

Addressing the 21-man committee, the Speaker reminded that its mandate is non-partisan, a call to legislate to ensure good governance, peace, and prosperity of the oil-rich state.

READ ALSO

He said, “Your task is to oversee Rivers State following Mr President’s emergency proclamation. You must not be partisan or biased.”

The representatives include Idris Wase (North Central), Aliyu Muktar (North East), Sada Soli (North West), Iduma Igariwey (South East), and Shehu Rijau.

Others include Wole Oke, Akara hi Amadi, Patrick Umoh, and Isa Anka, among others, while the representative of the South West, James Faleke, was unavoidably

Share