Abbas Hails Tribune At 75, Hails Awolowo’s Foresight

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated the African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, publishers of the Tribune titles, on its 75th anniversary.

A Pan-Africanist and former Premier of Nigeria’s defunct Western Region, the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, established the newspaper outfit in November 1949.

The speaker, who described Tribune as a legacy newspaper, noted the impact of the media outfit in Nigeria in the pre-colonial, colonial and post-colonial eras, especially in the old Western Region and the current South-West geopolitical zone.

Speaker Abbas hailed the foresight of the late Chief Awolowo in venturing into the media space, saying several politicians like him have followed the example.

While commending the Awolowo family for sustaining the legacies of their patriarch, the Speaker extended his congratulations to the management of ANN Plc for keeping the flag flying.

Noting the newspaper’s invaluable contributions to Nigeria’s democracy, Speaker Abbas urged the Tribune titles to continue to uphold the ethics and qualities of good journalism in the country.

Share

Please follow and like us: