Abbas Hails Tinubu, Uba Sani, Security Agencies For Release Of Kuriga Students

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has hailed the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the release of the 287 students abducted in the Kuriga community of Kaduna State.

Governor Uba Sani, on Sunday morning, broke the news of the release of the students, saying they were unharmed.

Recall that bandits had on March 7 invaded Kuriga, a community in Chikun Local Government of Kaduna State, and abducted the students.

Since the unfortunate incident, efforts had been on to ensure their safe release to be reunited with their parents. The combined efforts paid off as Governor Sani announced the release of the students.

Abbas, who was visibly elated on hearing the news, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi said President Tinubu is living up to the task of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.

The speaker also lauded the Kaduna State governor for his relentless efforts, which culminated in the release of the students, saying the governor has demonstrated good leadership.

Similarly, the speaker hailed the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, for the role he played in the release of the students.

Abbas equally commended the security agencies, especially the military, for their determination and commitment to the release of the Kuriga students.

He, however, urged the Armed Forces to be more steadfast and determined in their operations, as well as ensure the rescue of other Nigerians captured by criminal groups in different parts of the country.

Abbas also called for preventive measures against mass abductions.