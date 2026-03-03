Abbas Hails Lateefat Gbajabiamila At 96

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated Alhaja Lateefat Olufunke Gbajabiamila on her 96th birthday, saying her life has been impactful and her legacies are enduring.

He especially hailed the nonagenarian and matriarch of the Lateef Gbajabiamila family of Lagos for her contributions to healthcare, Islam, women and children, as well as philanthropic gestures to the society at large.

Speaker Abbas, in his congratulatory message to Alhaja Lateefat, who is the mother of his predecessor and current Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, eulogised her for her professional excellence, leadership qualities, and peace building initiatives in her immediate community and beyond.

The speaker noted that the life of Alhaja Lateefat, a United Kingdom–trained nurse who was recently conferred with the Doctor of Science (D.Sc. Honoris Causa) in Business Administration by the Summit University, Offa, Kwara State, is fulfilling and inspiring.

Abbas prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant Alhaja Lateefat Gbajabiamila more years on earth in service to humanity. He wished her sound health and acceptance of her prayers in this holy month of Ramadan.