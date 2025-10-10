Abbas Hails Kaduna Contestant For Winning Innovation Challenge, £1.5m Prize

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated the Chief Executive of Interface Africa, Al’amin Muhammed Idris, for winning the NextGen Innovation Challenge.

Representing Kaduna State, Interface Africa beat over 100 contestants to win the £1.5 million cash prize at the grand finale of the contest held at the Hilton London Paddington on Thursday.

While Interface Africa is providing affordable solar financing to small businesses in Africa, the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBT), in partnership with UKALD London, organised the NextGen Innovation Challenge.

The Speaker commended Idris for using Interface Africa to drive economic growth through the empowerment of Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) across the continent, while noting that he is a good ambassador of Kaduna State.

Speaker Abbas noted the commitment of the House to creating an enabling environment for SMEs and innovative businesses like Interface Africa.

While also stating that green energy will drive businesses in the near future, the Speaker noted that the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House contains comprehensive plans that will drive Nigeria towards dependence on renewable energy.

The NextGen Innovation Challenge was designed to inspire and exhibit the innovative potential of young Nigerians in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.