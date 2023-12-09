Abbas Hails General T. Y Danjuma At 86

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has extolled the virtues of Lieutenant-General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd), GCON, on the occasion of his 86th birthday today.

Abbas’ congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi.

While describing General T. Y. Danjuma as an elder statesman and a father figure in Nigeria, hailed the former Chief of Army Staff and ex-Minister of Defence for his courage in the push for a better Nigeria.

He also noted the retired General of the Nigerian Army’s excellence both in the military and in business, commending General Danjuma for being a major employer of labour, with his investments in shipping and petroleum after his military career.

The speaker lauded the retired General for his philanthropy and contributions to humanity via the TY Danjuma Foundation.

Speaker Abbas wished General Danjuma more years in good health.