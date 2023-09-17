Abbas Hails Cardoso, Dattijo, Others Appointment As CBN Gov, Deputies

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the calibre of persons he appointed to manage the affairs of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

While describing the appointees as eggheads in the financial and economic sectors, Abbas noted that they have what it takes to reposition the CBN.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu had on Friday approved the nomination of Dr Olayemi Cardoso as the new Governor of the CBN.

The president also approved the nomination of four new Deputy Governors of the CBN. They are Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Emem Nnan Usoro, Philip Ikeazor and Bala M. Bello.

The Speaker noted that Cardoso, a financial expert and a banker of many years standing, would certainly bring his experience to bear in his new role as the CBN governor.

Abbas specifically commended the President for considering Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo from Kaduna State for a position in the CBN, noting that the nominee has been a good ambassador of the state.

Dattijo, a former Commissioner for Planning and Budget under the administration of Governor Nasir el-Rufai, was a policy adviser at the Executive Office of United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon in New York. He later served as the Chief of Staff to El-rufai during the latter’s second tenure as governor of Kaduna State.

The nominee has a master’s degree in Development Economics and Policy from the University of Manchester and another master’s in International Affairs and Diplomacy from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He also has several certificates, including in Sustainable Development at the Columbia University, USA; Public Finance at the London School of Economics, and Advanced Project Management at the Oxford University, UK.

The appointees for the CBN management team are to serve for a term of five years subject to the Senate confirmation.

The speaker, while decrying that the CBN is now faced with myriads of challenges both internally and externally, expressed confidence in the capacity of the new management team to reposition the apex bank.

Abbas noted that the appointees have a huge task ahead of them, as they are coming on board at a time when Nigeria is experiencing economic challenges, especially about the country’s monetary policy.

The speaker, therefore, charged the incoming CBN governor and deputy governors with helping to navigate the country out of economic crises to prosperity.