Abbas Hails Bauchi, Rivers Govs On Emergence As PDP Govs Chair, Vice Chair

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the speakership position for the 10th House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated the governors of Bauchi and Rivers states, Bala Mohammed and Siminalayi Fubara, on their emergence as the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum.

Abbas said he was elated that the two leaders were elected by their colleagues to pilot the affairs of the PDP Governors Forum, which is a testament to their leadership qualities and readiness to serve the people.

In a statement from his campaign office, the lawmaker, who represents Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, said he was convinced that the two governors would give their best in their new assignment.

He lauded the combination of Gov. Bala Mohammed and Gov. Siminalayi Fubara, saying not only are they deserving of their new positions but they are also a perfect match for the task ahead of them.

The speakership candidate noted with joy the contributions of the two governors to nation-building, which he urged them to sustain and work with their colleagues from the other political parties to put Nigeria first.

While wishing them success in their assignment, Abbas called on their colleagues both in PDP and other political parties to give them the maximum support to succeed.