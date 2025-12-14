Abbas Greets Uzodinma At 67

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has congratulated the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, for attaining the age of 67, saying his life has been one of service to the people.

Speaker Abbas, in a congratulatory message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, said Governor Uzodinma is one of the good ambassadors of the National Assembly in the Executive arm of the government and at the sub-national level.

The speaker noted that as chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, the umbrella body of governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Governor Uzodimma’s impact transcends Imo State.

Speaker Abbas added that the governor has mobilised APC governors and galvanised resources in the execution of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the good of the public.

While praying to God to grant Governor Uzodinma longevity, Speaker Abbas wished him a sound body and mind to continue to serve the public.