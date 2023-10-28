Abbas Greets Oba Of Lagos At 80

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated the Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, as he clocks 80.

Abbas described Oba Akiolu as an exemplary traditional ruler, whose kingdom hosts and accommodates all tribes and religions as the commercial capital of the country.

Oba Akiolu, the speaker said, has been a unifier and a peace builder since his ascension to the throne two decades ago, which is one of the reasons why Lagos has become a reference point in Nigeria.

The speaker noted how Nigerians from diverse cultures have been conducting their businesses peacefully in Lagos under Oba Akiolu’s reign.

He wished the Oba, who is the permanent Chairman of the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, many more years of peace and prosperity in Lagos under his reign.

A retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police and a fellow of the Nigerian Law School, Oba Akiolu was born on October 29, 1943, and became the Oba of Lagos on May 24, 2003.