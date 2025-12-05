Abbas Greets Elder Statesman, Tanko Yakasai At 100

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon.Tajudeen Abbas has eulogised the founder of the Northern Elders’ Council, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, who clocks 100 on Friday, December 5, describing him as an elder statesman and a living legend.

In a congratulatory message made available to newsmen, the Speaker said the Kano-born founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum is a “living library” whose active participation in Nigeria’s socio-political and cultural affairs predates the country’s independence.

Abbas, in the tribute issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, recalled how Alhaji Tanko Yakasai joined the struggle for Nigeria’s independence from British colonial rule and remained patriotic to the country ever since then.

While also eulogising Alhaji Yakasai for his reputable public service, including being a presidential liaison officer in the defunct Second Republic, the Speaker said the centenarian committed his life to his fatherland and the people.

The speaker also noted that Alhaji Yakasai’s records of leadership and statesmanship have made him one of the most respected Nigerians who provide wise counsel to Nigerians in different sectors and divides.

Speaker Abbas prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant Alhaji Tanko Yakasai sound health as he continues serving his fatherland.