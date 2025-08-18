Abbas Greets Babaginda At 84

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated former military Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd.), on his 84th birthday, saying he remains one of Nigeria’s dependable leaders and elder statesmen.

In his congratulatory message issued on Monday, Abbas lauded General Babangida for remaining a torchbearer and an inspiration long after retiring from the military and politics.

Describing General Babangida as a man full of wisdom and uncommon leadership skills, the Speaker said Nigerians in various political and military positions have continued to tap from his wealth of experience.

While commending the former military ruler for his statesmanship in the affairs of the nation, the Speaker praised his courage and wisdom in navigating stormy phases in his career.

Speaker Abbas wished him many more years in good health and divine protection.