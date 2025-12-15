Abbas, Fubara Pay Last Respect, As Abiante Buries Wife

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, at the weekend joined a mammoth crowd to pay glowing tributes to Mrs Agnes Nwakaego Abiante, the late wife of a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Awaji-Inombek Dagomie Abiante

Both spoke at the burial of Mrs Abiante in the Ukwa Community, Ngo Urban, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Abbas described the woman as someone who was loved within and beyond her community, saying that the late Mrs Agnes Nwakaego Abiante impacted lives beyond her community.

Represented by Hon. Rodney Ambaiowei, Abbas said, “If you mentioned her name anywhere in the community and beyond, she was appreciated.”

He urged women to continue to support their husbands, describing such support as vital to family stability and success.

In his remarks, the governor of Rivers State, Chief Siminalayi Fubara, extolled the good qualities which late Mrs Abiante was known for.

In a burial oration, the husband of the deceased and a member of the House of Representatives representing Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Federal Constituency of Rivers, Hon. Awaji-Inombek Dagomie Abiante, described his late wife as a pillar of strength and a partner whose influence shaped his personal life and public service.

“I was married to an angel in human form,” the lawmaker said in an emotional tribute.

He described her as someone who embodied humility, kindness, philanthropy and an entrepreneurial spirit, adding that she consistently challenged him to become a better man.

According to him, the late Agnes Abiante built a strong support system around him, serving as a dependable ally, companion and friend.

He said their marriage was a union he believed was divinely ordained, stressing that the memories they shared would remain difficult to erase.

“For me, it has always been work and the fear of God,” he said, adding that life was not embodied in possessions or titles but in memories, hope and the positive impact made on others.

Abiante cautioned people in positions of authority against the abuse of power, saying no amount of influence or wealth could ultimately prevent death.

“No matter the powers you have wielded, the day the Lord closes your chapter, everything becomes useless to you,” he said, urging leaders to exercise authority with humility and to the glory of God.

He said death was a common denominator for all, regardless of social status, wealth or position, noting that life’s defining moments came to everyone in equal measure.

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ali Isa JC, said the late Agnes Abiante was not only a pillar to her husband but also to the wider community.

“We are here to mourn with our colleague,” he said, praying for eternal rest for the deceased and reminding those alive of the need to live purposeful lives, conscious of life’s fleeting nature.

The Association of Wives of Lawmakers also paid tribute to the deceased, describing her as an active and committed member of the group.

Speaking on behalf of the association, Dame Akpama said Agnes Abiante served as the association’s provost before her death and was known for her dedication and discipline.

“She was someone that, being with her, there was no dull moment,” Akpama said, recalling that the late Agnes was cheerful and lively, yet firm in enforcing standards within the association.

According to her, the deceased was usually among the first to arrive at official functions and ensured that members who arrived late fulfilled their obligations. She said her leadership style combined warmth with responsibility.

The funeral service also featured a sermon delivered by Pastor David Fubara of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), who urged mourners to reflect on life, death and eternity.

He described the late Agnes Abiante as a woman of honour whose life reflected the virtues outlined in Proverbs 31.