Abbas Felicitates President Tinubu At 72

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon.Tajudeen Abbas on Thursday rejoiced with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 72nd birthday.

Abbas, in a congratulatory message to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, noted that President Tinubu has dedicated his life to the service of the country and humanity.

While describing President Tinubu as “a grandmaster of progressive politics,” the Speaker said the president has refined and redefined politics and governance in Nigeria.

He added that the history of Nigeria’s democracy would be complete without the name of President Tinubu occupying a vantage position.

Speaker Abbas, who noted that President Tinubu gets better with age, said Nigerians would soon rate his administration as one of the best the country has ever had.

“I wish His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a happy birthday. While it is his desire, as a passionate leader, that his birthday celebrations should be low-key, it is also an attestation to his selfless leadership style, which we are all emulating.

“Nevertheless, we can’t but express our admiration for a man who is willing and on the verge of transforming the socio-political and economic conditions of our country.

“It is our prayer that the Almighty Allah continues to strengthen him, grant him the grace and the wisdom to navigate our dear country out of the current turbulence,” Speaker Abbas said.

The Speaker urged Nigerians to pray for the president and his administration, as well as give him maximum support so that his government’s Renewed Hope Agenda would achieve its objectives.