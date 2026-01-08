Abbas Felicitates Ogun Dep. Gov Salako-Oyedele On 60th Birthday

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, as she celebrated her 60th birthday.

Describing her as an Amazon, the Speaker lauded her years of selfless service to the nation.

In a congratulatory message conveyed through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Hon. Abbas commended Engr. Salako-Oyedele for her steadfast commitment as a true democrat and dependable ally to Governor Dapo Abiodun.

“Your years of selfless service to the fatherland and humanity reflect your deep-rooted belief in our dear nation. As the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, you have been a pillar of support to Governor Dapo Abiodun. On this milestone birthday, I pray for more years of grace, continuous good health, increased wisdom, and fulfillment,” the Speaker stated.