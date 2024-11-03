Abbas Felicitates Bichi For Bagging Honourary Doctorate

Share

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, Abubakar Kabir Bichi, for bagging an honorary doctorate degree from the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) last Saturday.

The Senate of FUDMA had announced Bichi, who represents Bichi Federal Constituency of Kano State, as one of the awardees for its honorary degrees.

The lawmaker was awarded a Doctor of Engineering (Honoris Causa) by the institution in recognition of his contributions to the development of education in Nigeria.

The speaker, through a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, said the doctorate degree awarded to Bichi is an honour well deserved.

Speaker Abbas noted that the appropriations committee chairman has distinguished himself in different endeavours over the years.

Describing Bichi as a committed and determined lawmaker who represents the interest of his people diligently, the Speaker said the recognition would spur the legislator to do more.

Abbas said Bichi remains a respected member among his colleagues, owing to his leadership qualities and the good relationship he maintains with everyone.

