Abbas Felicitates Akume On 71st Birthday

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has extended warm felicitations to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, on the occasion of his 71st birthday, coming up on Friday, December 27.

Abbas acknowledged the pivotal role played by SGF Akume in the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The speaker recalled SGF Akume’s significant contributions and effective leadership during his time, serving as the governor of Benue State from 1999 to 2007; as Senate Minority Leader from 2011 to 2015, and as the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs from 2019 to 2023.

At the age of 71, the speaker affirmed that SGF Akume stands as an exemplar of democratic values and a respected representative of the National Assembly in the Executive branch of government.

The speaker commended the SGF for his innovative approach to his current role, as well as his astute political expertise acquired through decades of service.

Speaker Abbas extended his best wishes to SGF Akume for continued health and success in the years ahead.

