Abbas Felicitates Akume At 72

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume on the occasion of his 72nd birthday anniversary.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, on Saturday, Abbas said Senator Akume’s illustrious journey in public service stands as a beacon of dedication to Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

The speaker said in his 72-year journey on earth, Senator Akume has focused on building people and has mentored many individuals, who have become leaders in their own right.

“From his transformative tenure as governor of Benue State, where he laid enduring foundations for infrastructure, agriculture, and inclusive governance, to his distinguished legislative service in the Nigerian Senate, marked by incisive debates, principled leadership, and advocacy for national unity, Senator Akume has consistently championed the ideals of democracy, equity, and progress.

“Today, as SGF, he continues to orchestrate the seamless coordination of federal policies and initiatives, driving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda with unmatched administrative acumen and patriotic zeal.

“In this pivotal era for Nigeria’s growth and stability, Senator Akume remains a strong pillar, whose wisdom, experience, and commitment to service inspire all who seek a prosperous nation,” the speaker said.

Speaker Abbas further described the SGF as “A colossus in our nation’s democratic history”, adding that his unwavering service exemplifies the selfless leadership Nigeria needs.

“On this milestone, I pray for his continued good health, longevity, and divine strength to keep providing his patriotic service toward the actualisation of a greater Nigeria.”