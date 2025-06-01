Abbas Expresses Sorrow Over Deaths Of 22 Kano Athletes

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic deaths of 22 athletes from Kano State who lost their lives in a fatal accident along the Zaria-Kano Expressway on Saturday.

The athletes were part of the Kano State contingent returning from the just-concluded National Sports Festival held in Ogun State when their vehicle reportedly plunged into a river, resulting in the death of 22 persons and leaving several others injured.

Describing the incident as a national tragedy, Speaker Abbas offered prayers for the repose of the souls of the deceased and a speedy recovery for the injured.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased athletes and the Kano State Government at this moment of grief,” the Speaker said.

“This is one unfortunate incident too many. May Allah grant their families the fortitude to bear these irreparable losses.”

He also called on relevant authorities and the Kano State Government to take necessary measures to prevent a recurrence of such a tragic event.

Abbas further urged the government to immortalize the deceased athletes, noting that they paid the supreme price while serving their state and country.

He extended his condolences to all sports-loving Nigerians, the National Sports Commission, and the broader sporting community.

