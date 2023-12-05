Abbas Expresses Concern Over Kaduna Village Bombing

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed concern over the killing of some villagers in the Tudun Biri community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The tragic incident occurred during the annual Maulud celebration where hundreds of residents had gathered on Sunday night to worship.

Following the attack, the Kaduna State Government confirmed the Nigerian Army’s responsibility for the unintentional bombing and labelled it as an ‘unfortunate and unintended attack’.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the development, the Speaker’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, released a statement expressing worry about the loss of innocent lives due to such circumstances.

He called for a thorough investigation by the Nigerian Army to determine the cause of this ‘costly mistake’ and prevent its recurrence in the future.

The Speaker extended his deep condolences to the people and government of Kaduna State, particularly to the families of the deceased and the injured in the Tudun Biri community.

He also prayed for the eternal rest of the victims and the swift recovery of the injured, while offering support for their families during this difficult time.